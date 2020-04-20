Govt. school teachers get trained online

As many as 550 teachers from Coimbatore district, mostly from the government schools, are being trained online.

Coimbatore district Chief Educational Officer (CEO) P. Usha told The Hindu the courses began on April 17 and 150 teachers were present in the first batch. “Another 150 teachers will be trained by the end of April,” she said. The remaining teachers would be trained by May.

The online classes were offered by volunteers from Cognizant Outreach, Ms. Usha said. Titled ‘Digital Mastery’, the course would focus on using Microsoft Word, Excel and Powerpoint along with training on using emails and online searches effectively.

The classes were in a video conference format where each trainer would handle a group of 10 teachers. There would be 12 one-hour sessions overall with three sessions per week. Following this, there would be a course on ‘Communicative English’ for the teachers. The courses could be accessed either through laptops or smartphones, the CEO said.