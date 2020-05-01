Govt. school teachers distribute assistance to students’ families

With most of the government school students’ parents lost their livelihood in the past two months due to lockdown, providing financial assistance by teachers to the families continues in the district.

Two teachers of Thamaraipalayam Panchayat Union Primary School at Kodumudi Union distributed cash assistance of ₹ 1,000 each to their 41 students’ families at the school here. Headmistress Santhi and her colleague Senthilkumari contributed the money and handed over the assistance to the students and their parents. The teachers said that most of the parents were daily earners and had lost their income and were in trouble. Hence, they obtained permission from the Education Department and distributed the money.

Likewise, teachers of the Government Primary School at Nanjai Uthukuli in Modakurichi Union purchased essential commodities for 50 students’ families that were distributed by Modakurichi Tahsildar Ravichandran.

Headmistress Pramila and other teachers were present.