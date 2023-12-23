Govt. school teacher in Coimbatore placed under suspension for misconduct alleges CEO of being “vindictive”

December 23, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

An art teacher at a government school in Alandurai, who was placed under suspension for alleged violation of service conduct rules, has lodged a complaint with the District Superintendent of Police, accusing the Chief Educational Officer (CEO) Balamurali of indulging in “vindictive action”.

The suspension order was served on Mr. Rajkumar, who is also the president of the Coimbatore Art Teachers’ Association, for having violated the code of conduct specified for government servants by the State, by using “a fake employee association and bringing disrepute to political executive with the unauthorised usage of their images in the fake employee association letter pad as a form of intimidation.”

In addition to this, the order mentioned that he had attempted to “settle scores with his colleagues through media trial, thereby scandalising the institution and individuals working in Government institutions by convicting them in the court of public opinion.”

Rajakumar, who was handed over the order on Friday night, said the action against him was an outcome of flagging the school’s delayed response to a case involving sexual harassment of a class IX student by a physical education teacher.

Earlier this month, the Alandurai police registered a case against two alumni of the school, charging them with inciting students to protest against the arrest of the physical education teacher.

“The school took eight months to refer the case to the police and the student was threatened by some of the teachers against lodging a police complaint. My suspension appears to be a punitive measure for attempting to bring this matter to light,” Mr. Rajkumar said.

He also alleged the prevalence of caste and religion-based discrimination in the school and that instances of sexual harassment of students had not been reported in the past.

While the Chief Educational Officer could not be reached for comments, the office of the District Superintendent of Police confirmed the receipt of complaint. The case will be transferred to the Alandurai police station for further investigation, it is learnt.

“The petitioner can raise an appeal against the suspension as it is a departmental action, but further investigation needs to be carried out to confirm the veracity of his allegations,” District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said.

The incident has sparked debates about the safety of students and the accountability of educational institutions in handling sensitive issues. “The allegations in this case must be thoroughly investigated, ” a concerned parent said.