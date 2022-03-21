Govt. school teacher held for sexual assault on minor girl in Annur

A 46-year-old man working as a teacher in a government school on the outskirts of Coimbatore was arrested on Monday on charges of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old student in the classroom.

The man was arrested by the Annur police for offences under various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police said that the alleged sexual assault took place inside the classroom on March 17 in the absence of other students. The man, a resident of Ganesapuram in Coimbatore, asked the girl to refill his water bottle from the school’s drinking water tap. He sexually assaulted her when she returned with the water bottle, the police said.

The girl developed fever the next day and narrated the ordeal to her mother. The parents reported the incident to the school’s headmistress, who in turn complained to the Annur police.

The police said the man was arrested for offences under Sections 9 (c) (aggravated sexual assault by a public servant on a child), (f) (aggravated sexual assault by the staff of an educational institution on a child in that institution) (m) (aggravated sexual assault on a child below the age of 12 years) and 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the POCSO Act.

Retired school teacher arrested under POCSO Act

In a separate incident, the All Women Police Station, Pollachi, arrested a retired school teacher for alleged sexual assault on his neighbour’s six-year-old daughter.

The police said that the 74-year-old man from a residential area near Pollachi was arrested on Monday for offences under Sections 5 (m) (aggravated penetrative sexual assault on a child below 12 years) read with 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act and section 449 (house-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with death) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, the alleged sexual assault took place on Sunday when the girl’s parents went to purchase grocery. The accused visited the house when the girl, a first standard student, was alone and allegedly assaulted her sexually. The parents found the girl in tears when they returned and she told them about the sexual assault. The man was arrested and remanded on Monday.