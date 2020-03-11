Govt. school teacher employs puppets to engage students in learning

In an effort to improve the involvement of students in learning, a teacher at the Panchayat Union Middle School in Chinnamettupalayam, here, is employing various types of puppetry in classrooms and school events.

B. Jeyanthi, a Class IV teacher, said that she trained six of her students in shadow puppetry and made them stage a play during the annual day celebrations on February 29. “The show turned out to be better than what we expected and received positive response from the audience,” she said .

Ms. Jeyanthi was one of the eight government school teachers from the State who attended a workshop on puppetry organised by the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT) in Hyderabad. Titled ‘Role of Puppetry in Education’, the workshop was held for teachers handling primary classes across India from January 21 to February 6, she said.

On her return, Ms. Jeyanthi said that she started using different types of puppetry such as glove, rod and string puppets in her class to explain topics such as child rights and good touch/bad touch. “Instead of giving long explanations, if we make it into a dialogue between two puppets, the children tend to understand it better,” Ms. Jeyanthi said.

As part of these efforts, she decided to train the students for a shadow puppetry show for the annual day celebration. With only four days of training, the Class IV students managed to execute the show, which was about animals attempting to start a school in the jungle. While one student was tasked with handling the light, the other five students manipulated the shadow puppets of characters such as fox, elephant, bear, lion, crow, peacock and crocodile, Ms. Jeyanthi recalled. “I liked the fox very much,” said P. Divyabharathi, a Class IV student, who participated in the shadow puppetry show. She also said that she would like all the classes to have puppetry every day.

Headmaster D. Kanakaraju said that the school was expecting sponsors to conduct more puppet shows across all classes in the school. “This [puppetry] will help the children to remember better,” he said. As many as 250 students from kindergarten till Class VIII are studying in the government school, Mr. Kanakaraju said.