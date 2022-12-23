ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. school teacher arrested under POCSO Act in Salem

December 23, 2022 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 47-year-old government middle school teacher was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Friday.

According to the police, A. Suresh Babu (47), of MDS Nagar in Hasthampatti, is working as a teacher at the Government Middle School in Selathampatti.

Suresh Babu allegedly used to consume liquor, come to the class in an inebriated state, and smoke near the students’ toilets. On Friday, the villagers came to the school and attacked the teacher and locked him in a room at the school.

On receiving information, Suramangalam police and Education Department officials rushed to the spot, talked to the villagers, and assured them of action against the teacher.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

They rescued the teacher and took him to the police station. The Suramangalam police registered a case against the teacher under Section 354(c) of the IPC, r/w Sections 11 and 12 of the POCSO Act, and arrested him in the evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US