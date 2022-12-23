Govt. school teacher arrested under POCSO Act in Salem

December 23, 2022 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Salem

A 47-year-old government middle school teacher was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Friday.

According to the police, A. Suresh Babu (47), of MDS Nagar in Hasthampatti, is working as a teacher at the Government Middle School in Selathampatti.

Suresh Babu allegedly used to consume liquor, come to the class in an inebriated state, and smoke near the students’ toilets. On Friday, the villagers came to the school and attacked the teacher and locked him in a room at the school.

On receiving information, Suramangalam police and Education Department officials rushed to the spot, talked to the villagers, and assured them of action against the teacher.

They rescued the teacher and took him to the police station. The Suramangalam police registered a case against the teacher under Section 354(c) of the IPC, r/w Sections 11 and 12 of the POCSO Act, and arrested him in the evening.