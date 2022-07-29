Govt. school teacher arrested for sexual harassment in Coimbatore

The 55-year-old man has also been placed under suspension

The Coimbatore City Police on Friday arrested a physical education teacher in a government school in Coimbatore on charges of sexually harassing girl students. The School Education Department has placed the teacher under suspension following his arrest.

The police arrested P. Prabhakaran (55) after parents and the public gathered in front of the school on Friday seeking action against him.

According to the police, Prabhakaran of Valparai joined the school near Coimbatore city on deputation on July 20. A few students accused him of touching them with bad intentions and reported the incidents to the headmistress. The headmistress, however, did not take action against him, the parents alleged.

The students shared the incidents with their parents and they, along with the public, thronged the school on Friday morning and demanded the arrest of Prabhakaran.

A woman alleged that the teacher misbehaved with her sister’s daughter, a class VII student. She told media persons that the teacher touched the girl with bad intentions and asked for her mobile number to speak at night.

“When the students informed the headmistress about the sexual harassment by the teacher, she told them not to tell to parents,” the woman alleged.

N. Silambarasan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Coimbatore South), Elango, Revenue Divisional Officer (Coimbatore south), and other senior officials from the Police and Revenue Departments held talks with the parents and the public.

The protestors left the school after the police informed them that the teacher was arrested for offences under Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

However, they later staged a blockade on the busy Coimbatore – Palakkad Road demanding the police and school authorities to produce the teacher before them. They also wanted action to be taken against the headmistress.

According to the School Education Department, five students had officially complained to authorities against the teacher alleging that he abused them verbally. A report has been submitted to the police, a department official said.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran said that the teacher was placed under suspension and further investigation was on.