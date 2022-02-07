Govt. school students who secured medical seats felicitated in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

07 February 2022 18:33 IST

District Collector G.S. Sameeran presents stethoscopes and doctor’s coats to the students

District Collector G.S. Sameeran on Monday felicitated 10 students from various government schools in Coimbatore district who secured seats in medical and dental colleges for the academic year 2021-2022 after qualifying in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

A release said that he presented stethoscopes and doctor’s coats to the students and interacted with them during the meeting. Chief Educational Officer, Coimbatore district, N. Geetha was present.

The 10 students are S. Swetha from R.C Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Ondipudur with a NEET score of 300 marks ; M. Yuvanraj from S.V. Government Higher Secondary School in Samathur (279 marks); B. Shruti from Government Higher Secondary School in Thondamuthur (301 marks); S. Abarna from TSA Government Higher Secondary School, Kattampatty, (310 marks); K. Devi from Government Higher Secondary School in Ranganathapuram, (253 marks) and Aafrin Jegan and M.A. Dharshini, students of Government Higher Secondary School in Oppanakara Street with a NEET score of 254 and 214 marks respectively.

The remaining students are K. Poornina, K. Sangeetha and T. Chandradevi from Government Higher Secondary Schools in Raja Street, Muthugoundenpudur and Ashokapuram respectively and had scored 238, 215 and 242 marks in NEET respectively. Except for Swetha, Yuvanraj, Shruti and Poornima, the remaining six students cleared the entrance examination in their first attempt in 2021, according to the officials.