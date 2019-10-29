Govt. school students to be part of Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan

As part of an initiative of the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD), 120 students from six government schools from Coimbatore district will visit Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday and Thursday.

The exposure visit is undertaken out under the initiative Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan (RAA), education officials said. Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) jointly organised this visit.

A total of 30 students studying Class IX from four educational districts of the district – Coimbatore, Perur, S.S. Kulam and Pollachi – were selected for this visit. These students are from Government Higher Secondary Schools in Raja Street, Coimbatore City; Kembanaickenpalayam, Annur; Seripalayam, Kinathukadavu; Ashokapuram, Periyanaickenpalayam; Semmedu, Thondamuthur and Samathur, Pollachi South.

A total of six teachers would accompany the students. During the two-day visit, the students would be taken to Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Napier Museum, Kovalam beach and Shankumugham beach, officials added.

The students and teachers assembled at CCMA Girls Higher Secondary School on Raja Street on Tuesday and boarded a tourist bus arranged by the IRCTC to Kerala for the visit, according to education officials. The students will return to Coimbatore on Friday.

According to the MHRD's website, RAA is “a convergent framework that aims at nurturing a spirit of inquiry and creativity, love for Science and Mathematics and effective use of technology” which aims at connecting “school based knowledge to life outside the school.” Among the guidelines of this initiative are arranging organised visits to Science Museums, Innovation hubs and Science fairs.