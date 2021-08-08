Govt. school students master the art of making bird nests

The girls with the nests they made at Tiruchengode in Namakkal.

Namakkal

08 August 2021 23:28 IST

Turn their hobby into business during the lockdown period

Three government school students near Tiruchengode kept themselves busy during the lockdown period by turning their hobby into business.

R. Sowmya and her cousins N. Nandhitha and N. Souparnika, students of the Government Model School in Erode, did not have much to do except for online classes during the lockdown period. The girls thus found a new hobby of making bird nests with coconut fibre.

To their surprise, a sparrow found home in the first nest they made and hatched eggs in it. This boosted the confidence of the girls and they decided to make more nests and sell them for a profit.

They procure coconut fibre from a market in the neighbourhood and once the nests are ready, display it along the main road near their house. “The nests come in 20 different models and are sold for ₹ 80 to ₹100 each. We have sold all the nests made so far,” said Sowmya, a Class VII student.

The students use discarded cardboard boxes to give the nests desired shapes and cover it with coconut fibre and twine. Though it started as a hobby, the students said they would continue making the nests as it helped them support their family financially during the lockdown. Sowmya’s father Rajendran runs a small mess and her mother is a home maker. N. Nanditha and N.Souparnika are in Class VIII and Class VI respectively.