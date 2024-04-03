ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. school students in Coimbatore prepare for NMMS, TRUST exams with revised material

April 03, 2024 04:45 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The updated study material for mathematics, social science, English and Tamil, will include theoretical explanations as well as more problem-solving sections for students to practice

The Hindu Bureau

Even before the 2024-2025 academic session begins, government school students in Coimbatore have intensified their preparations for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) and the Test for Recruiting Understanding and Talent (TRUST) examinations with the help of revised study material issued by the Tamil Nadu School Education Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NMMS scheme provides ₹1,000 per month for four years to children from families earning less than ₹3.5 lakh per annum. On the other hand, ₹1,000 per annum scholarship is given to rural students clearing the TRUST exam, with parents earning less than ₹1 lakh per year.

While NMMS dates are yet to be announced, the officials said that TRUST exam would be held in August this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The updated study material for mathematics, social science, English and Tamil, will include theoretical explanations as well as more problem-solving sections for students to practice. However, for the first time, guides have been prepared for mental aptitude, which is treated as a separate subject.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Additionally, the officials said that special coaching sessions and workshops will be organised in schools to address specific areas of difficulty and enhance students’ confidence levels.

Commenting on the preparations, S. Savitha, a government school teacher, said, “The new guides will help students practice more for the tests and this time, we teachers also have reference material to train students for aptitude tests.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US