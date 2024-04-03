Govt. school students in Coimbatore prepare for NMMS, TRUST exams with revised material

April 03, 2024 04:45 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Even before the 2024-2025 academic session begins, government school students in Coimbatore have intensified their preparations for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) and the Test for Recruiting Understanding and Talent (TRUST) examinations with the help of revised study material issued by the Tamil Nadu School Education Department.

The NMMS scheme provides ₹1,000 per month for four years to children from families earning less than ₹3.5 lakh per annum. On the other hand, ₹1,000 per annum scholarship is given to rural students clearing the TRUST exam, with parents earning less than ₹1 lakh per year.

While NMMS dates are yet to be announced, the officials said that TRUST exam would be held in August this year.

The updated study material for mathematics, social science, English and Tamil, will include theoretical explanations as well as more problem-solving sections for students to practice. However, for the first time, guides have been prepared for mental aptitude, which is treated as a separate subject.

Additionally, the officials said that special coaching sessions and workshops will be organised in schools to address specific areas of difficulty and enhance students’ confidence levels.

Commenting on the preparations, S. Savitha, a government school teacher, said, “The new guides will help students practice more for the tests and this time, we teachers also have reference material to train students for aptitude tests.”