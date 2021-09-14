Govt. school students get State ranks in engg. admission

U. Dharshini.

ERODE/Salem

14 September 2021 23:24 IST

A student from Namakkal bagged the fourth place and two students in Erode district secured fifth and ninth place respectively among the government school students in the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission 2021 merit list that was released on Tuesday.

Deepak Kumar J.S. of Vennandhur Boys Higher Secondary School, Namakkal, scored 196.2 cut-off and bagged fourth place. School principal Mahesh Kumar said though Deepak got a place in the Top 10, he aimed to pursue MBBS studies.

He expressed confidence that the student would score high marks in NEET as well.

U. Dharshini of MRG Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Veerappanchatiram, Erode, secured 196.165 cut-off and bagged fifth place while V. Mega of Government Higher Secondary School at Thudupathi secured 195.58 cut-off and bagged ninth place among the 10 toppers from government schools in the State.

Dharshini’s parents were daily earners. She secured 484 marks in SSLC board examination and 585.14 marks in Plus Two.

She prefers to do her engineering in computer science in a reputed institution and wishes to clear the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Mega secured 477 marks in his SSLC exams while he secured 583.87 marks in Plus Two.

He had already joined an engineering institute in computer science and wished to clear UPSC. His parents are daily wagers.