Coimbatore

Govt. school students’ attendance to be tracked to curb dropouts

School Education Department is tracking the attendance of students of government schools under the Samagrah Shiksha Abhiyan across the district to ensure low dropout rates, Chief Educational Officer R Boopathy said.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said: "We track the progress of elementary school students through the EMIS (Educational Management Information System Tamil Nadu) portal. We check if the students regularly attend government schools and their absenteeism.

"We maintain a record — Mirror — which consists of the school and anganwadi-wise student population of the area. We contact the headmasters if we find prolonged absences. We check for illnesses, domestic issues and migration. Based on the information from the teachers, HMs or parents, we decide on the necessary intervention," he said.

Roughly 1,500 students who came from other states have migrated from the district recently which were added to the dropout list in the district. Currently, there are a few pockets with children of migrant workers in the district who may be potential dropouts, he added.


Oct 15, 2022

