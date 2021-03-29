Govt. school renovated near Pollachi

Coimbatore United Round Table 186 in association with Anaamalais Toyota and ARC Parcel Service recently renovated a government school near Pollachi at the cost of ₹ 45 lakh. The renovated Government Higher Secondary at Somandurai was inaugurated on March 17, a release said. A total of 22 classrooms, three toilet blocks, laboratories and the library block were renovated under this initiative for the benefit of 300 students studying in the school, according to the release.
