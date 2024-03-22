Govt. school HM arrested for misbehaviour

March 22, 2024 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - COIMBATORE

The headmaster of the Government High School at Waterfalls Estate in Valparai was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly misbehaving with an office assistant on the school premises

The Kadambarai police station limits registered a case against C. Kulasekaran (50) of Angalakurichi under IPC section 354 (B) (assault or use criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), based on a complaint lodged by the woman and had him remanded in judicial custody.

Gold chain snatched from woman

Two unidentified persons on a motorcycle reportedly snatched a gold chain weighing 2.5 sovereigns from a woman while she was riding a scooter near Kovilpalayam.

A. Malathi (36) of Sivanandapuram near Saravanapatti fell on the road and was admitted to the hospital. Special teams have been formed by the Kovilpalayam police to nab the culprits.

