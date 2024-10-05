ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. school heads, teachers felicitated in Tiruppur for stellar results in public exams

Published - October 05, 2024 06:34 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 1,902 school heads and teachers of government institutions in Tiruppur district that had secured cent percent pass in the 2023-24 Class X and XII public exams were honoured with medals by M.P. Saminathan, Minister for Information and Publicity, and N. Kayalvazhi Selvaraj, Minister for Human Resource Management, at a ceremony on Saturday.

In the 2023-24 Plus Two exams, 23,242 out of 23,841 candidates got through, registering a pass percentage of 97.45, and ranking first in Tamil Nadu. In the SSLC public exam, 27,879 out of 30,180 students secured pass marks, taking the overall percentage to 92.38. Notably, four of the eight students in the State, who had secured centum in Tamil in SSLC, are from Tiruppur district.

During 2023-24, a total of 436 students appeared for NEET (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test), and, of them, 245 students qualified for admission to medical colleges, according to the official data. Under the 7.5% reservation for government schools, 38 students have benefitted, officials said.

The cent percent achievement has reflected in higher rate of enrolment in government schools, officials of School Education Department said, lauding the cooperation on the part of parents.

There are 6,000 female students and 3,953 male students from the district who have been covered under the Pudhumai Penn and Tamil Pudhalvan scheme respectively, for pursuing higher education.

These schemes entitle each student to ₹1,000 a month until they complete their higher education. The amount is paid directly into the bank account. The students are also eligible for the government’s freebies, the officials said.

