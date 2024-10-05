ADVERTISEMENT

Govt schemes have cumulatively benefited women, says Minister M. R. K. Paneerselvam in Dharmapuri

Published - October 05, 2024 08:47 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Agriculture minister MRK Paneerselvam disbursing welfare benefits in Dharmapuri on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Over 2,84,091 women in the district have been receiving ₹1,000 each month under the monthly income assurance scheme, and over 1,33,523 women are availing of the free bus ride scheme, said Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M. R. K. Paneerselvam on Saturday.

The Minister was presiding over a one-day conference on the schemes for the various categories of vulnerable women under the aegis of the Department of Social Welfare. The Minister also disbursed welfare benefits under these schemes to widowed women, women whose husbands had deserted them, and other vulnerable women, all to the tune of ₹5.96 lakh. Over 92 beneficiaries received welfare benefits on the occasion.

The State has seen an increase in higher education enrolment by 34% due to the Pudumai Penn Scheme, Mr. Paneerselvam said, adding that over 3.38 lakh girl students have enrolled in arts, science, engineering and medical courses, under the scheme.

In Dharmapuri, over 16,842 girls have enrolled for higher education. Under the Tamizh Puthalvan scheme, 6,939 male students have enrolled in 68 colleges. The various schemes have cumulatively come to empower women in the State, the Minister said.

