GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt schemes have cumulatively benefited women, says Minister M. R. K. Paneerselvam in Dharmapuri

Published - October 05, 2024 08:47 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau
Agriculture minister MRK Paneerselvam disbursing welfare benefits in Dharmapuri on Saturday.

Agriculture minister MRK Paneerselvam disbursing welfare benefits in Dharmapuri on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Over 2,84,091 women in the district have been receiving ₹1,000 each month under the monthly income assurance scheme, and over 1,33,523 women are availing of the free bus ride scheme, said Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M. R. K. Paneerselvam on Saturday.

The Minister was presiding over a one-day conference on the schemes for the various categories of vulnerable women under the aegis of the Department of Social Welfare. The Minister also disbursed welfare benefits under these schemes to widowed women, women whose husbands had deserted them, and other vulnerable women, all to the tune of ₹5.96 lakh. Over 92 beneficiaries received welfare benefits on the occasion.

The State has seen an increase in higher education enrolment by 34% due to the Pudumai Penn Scheme, Mr. Paneerselvam said, adding that over 3.38 lakh girl students have enrolled in arts, science, engineering and medical courses, under the scheme.

In Dharmapuri, over 16,842 girls have enrolled for higher education. Under the Tamizh Puthalvan scheme, 6,939 male students have enrolled in 68 colleges. The various schemes have cumulatively come to empower women in the State, the Minister said.

Published - October 05, 2024 08:47 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.