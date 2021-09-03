Govt. plans ₹50 crore modernisation of tea factories in Nilgiris

The State government has allocated ₹ 50 crore for the modernisation of ten Indcoserve tea factories in the Nilgiris.

“The announcement in this connection was made Minister for Rural Industries T.M. Anbarasan in the State Assemby. This allocation has been made under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) scheme of NABARD and Government of Tamil Nadu,” a press release from the office of the Principal Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of INDCOSERVE, Supriya Sahu, said.

The ten factories that are to be renovated are the Karumbalam, Mercunad, Mahalinga, Ithalar, Kattabettu, Frontier, Kinnakorai, Bikkatty, Ebbanad and Bitherkad INDCO factories.

“It is proposed to equip these factories with most modern machineries, the release added.

It has been stated that ₹ 18.54 crore had already been allocated for the modernisation of five tea factories in Manjoor, Kundah, Pandalur, Kaikatty and Salisbury. The Kaikatty tea factory has also been provided with machinery to ensure manufacture of both CTC as well as orthodox teas.

“This is the first time that such a substantial allocation has been made by the government to modernise 16 Co-operative Tea Factories under Indcoserve in the Nilgiris District. The modernisation will usher in an era of transformation towards better quality and tea manufacturing, ultimately benefiting about 30,000 small tea growers of Indcoserve with better price for their green tea leaf,” the press release said.