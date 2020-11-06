‘Govt. must stay firm in Vel Yatra issue’

The State government must stay firm in denying permission to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ‘Vetri Vel Yatra’, urged Deputy General Secretary of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) Vanni Arasu here on Thursday.

“We welcome this decision by the State government,” he told The Hindu. He was in the city to inaugurate the distribution of pamphlets by VCK condemning the religious text Manusmriti.

The VCK members were given a target of distributing 5,000 pamphlets across the city on Thursday as part of the party’s campaign against Manusmriti for its allegedly derogatory remarks on women, Mr. Arasu said.

On Thursday, the State government told the Madras High Court that it had denied permission for the ‘Vetri Vel Yatra’, which was planned by State unit of BJP from November 6 to December 6 citing the possibility of COVID -19 spread due to the rally.

In a statement, general secretary of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam K. Ramakrishnan thanked Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for the decision. He said this was a long-pending demand by various organisations as the rally could allegedly incite communal tensions in the State.