Govt. museum invites entries for contest

The Government Museum, Coimbatore, will conduct a photography contest to mark Museum Day on May 18.

According to press release, every household has some antique item that is treasured. Those who want to take part in the contest, which is open to residents of Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts, should take a photograph of the antique or product used by their ancestors. They should name the product and explain its uses.

The details can be shared on WhatsApp (8680958340), Telegram (Govt Museum Cbe) or by mail (kovaimuseum@gmail.com) before May 16. The entry should have the name, address, and contact details of the contestant. All the photos sent will be shared on the social media platforms of the Coimbatore Government Museum and will receive a participation certificate when the lockdown is lifted. For details, call 8680958340 or 8072351388