Govt. keen to eradicate drug abuse among students, says CM in Coimbatore

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin laying the foundation stone for the construction of diamond jubilee open auditorium during the 75th anniversary of PSG Group of Institutions in the city on Friday. Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji (second left) and Managing Trustee of PSG and Sons Charities L. Gopalakrishnan (second right) are in the picture. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The government aims to eradicate drug abuse among students in the State, said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin here on Friday.

Speaking at the 75th Anniversary of the PSG Arts and Science College, the Chief Minister said the State is conducting multiple anti-drug abuse initiatives. “Even girls get addicted. If a student gets addicted, it affects not just him and his family, but the entire State’s welfare.... So, measures to uproot this practice are being undertaken regularly,” he said.

On the recently-released NIRF ranking, he said, "of the top 100 higher educational institutions, 18 are here, among the top 100 universities in the country, 21 are in Tamil Nadu, among the top 100 colleges 32 are in the State, of the top 100 research centres, 10 are in Tamil Nadu, of the top 200 engineering colleges, 35 are in Tamil Nadu, 11 top management colleges, eight top medical institutions, nine of the top 40 polytechnic institutions and two of the top 30 law institutions are in the State.

Guinness record

The PSG College of Arts and Science, as it enters its platinum jubilee year, set a world record by procuring 76,168 clay pots from 75 potter families of Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, and other southern districts of the State.

Keeping in mind the second target under the UN Sustainability Goals i.e., Zero Hunger Challenge, the institute initiated ZEHCHA and got the pots from 75 families, commemorating its 75th year year, principal D. Brindha told The Hindu.

The Chief Minister, along with Minister of Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthil Balaji and Collector G.S Sameeran, handed over the certificate confirming the Guinness World Record to the principal.

"Each deprived potter family will be given ₹1 lakh -- so totally ₹75 lakh will be given," she said.