Govt. is focused on developing agroforestry, says Union Minister

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 08, 2022 22:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav at a review meeting in Coimbatore city on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. SIVA SARAVANAN

The Union Government is focused on developing Agroforestry, said Bhupendra Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his visit to Coimbatore, Mr. Yadav held a review meeting with scientists of the Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB) about the ongoing works in the institute. He also discussed with the researchers about the upcoming projects, the institute has planned in the field of agroforestry.

The Minister also visited the molecular genetics lab, genetic transformation lab, tissue culture lab, and tribal centre at the institute. He also oversaw the wooden artefacts that were made of bamboo. C. Kunhikannan, Director, IFGTB, and other researchers presented the achievements of the institute.

He told presspersons, “With the vision of the Prime Minister, the government is very much focussed on developing agroforestry. The vision and innovation of the IGFTB will help the country to move forward in the field of agroforestry.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to a question on the increasing natural calamities in Uttarakhand, the Minister said. “We are reviewing it, and will be taken care of.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app