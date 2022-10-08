Govt. is focused on developing agroforestry, says Union Minister

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav at a review meeting in Coimbatore city on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. SIVA SARAVANAN

The Union Government is focused on developing Agroforestry, said Bhupendra Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, here on Saturday.

During his visit to Coimbatore, Mr. Yadav held a review meeting with scientists of the Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB) about the ongoing works in the institute. He also discussed with the researchers about the upcoming projects, the institute has planned in the field of agroforestry.

The Minister also visited the molecular genetics lab, genetic transformation lab, tissue culture lab, and tribal centre at the institute. He also oversaw the wooden artefacts that were made of bamboo. C. Kunhikannan, Director, IFGTB, and other researchers presented the achievements of the institute.

He told presspersons, “With the vision of the Prime Minister, the government is very much focussed on developing agroforestry. The vision and innovation of the IGFTB will help the country to move forward in the field of agroforestry.”

Responding to a question on the increasing natural calamities in Uttarakhand, the Minister said. “We are reviewing it, and will be taken care of.”