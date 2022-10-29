Govt. Hospitals in Kangeyam, Dharapuram will be improved, says Health Minister

Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramaniam (second left) and Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan (third left) distributing welfare measures to beneficiaries at Karattupalayam in Tiruppur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The infrastructure at the Government Hospitals in Kangeyam and Dharapuram will be enhanced at ₹36 crore, said Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramaniam here on Saturday.

Along with Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan and Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Mr. Subramaniam inaugurated the hovernment health sub-centres at nine places and two Siddha medicine units at Madathukulam and Savadipalayam in the district that were constructed at ₹2.97 crore.

Mr. Subramaniam told media persons in Karattupalayam near Vellakoil that the Public Works Department would start the works at the GHs by November 15. This infrastructure development was suggested by taking into account the increasing floating population of the district.

He also said the government had proposed to build 708 Urban Wellness Centres in 21 Corporations and 63 Municipalities in the state. Accordingly, construction work for more than 500 such centres had started. In Tiruppur district, a total of 36 centres were under construction, he added.

The Minister also said an RT-PCR testing lab would be set up at ₹1.20 crore at Kangeyam General Hospital. An integrated essential laboratory service would be set up at ₹10.24 crore in the district, he added. Collector S. Vineeth, Erode MP A. Ganesamoorthy and other officials were present.