Govt. Higher Secondary School, Velliankadu, bags Kamarajar Award for 2023-24 in Coimbatore district

The Kamarajar Award of the State government for best performance in Coimbatore district has been bagged by Velliankadu Government Higher Secondary School.

Chief Educational Officer of Coimbatore R. Balamurali handed over the award and a cheque for ₹1 lakh to school Headmaster S. Socrates Kulasekaran, in the presence of the school teachers and president of School Management Committee S. Baby.

Incidentally, three of the students from the school had won the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship.

The eighth standard students Gowrishankar, Surya and Pranisha, who had appeared for the exam in January, will be entitled to ₹1,000 per month until they complete their higher secondary education.

The Parent-Teacher-Association and the School Management Committee conducted a function to felicitate the teachers and students.

