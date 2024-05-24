ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. Higher Secondary School, Velliankadu, bags Kamarajar Award for 2023-24 in Coimbatore district

Published - May 24, 2024 09:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Headmaster of Velliankadu Government Higher Secondary School Socrates Kulasekaran (right) receives a cheque for ₹1 lakh for best performance in 2023-24 from Chief Educational Officer of Coimbatore R. Balamurali on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Kamarajar Award of the State government for best performance in Coimbatore district has been bagged by Velliankadu Government Higher Secondary School.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Educational Officer of Coimbatore R. Balamurali handed over the award and a cheque for ₹1 lakh to school Headmaster S. Socrates Kulasekaran, in the presence of the school teachers and president of School Management Committee S. Baby.

Incidentally, three of the students from the school had won the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship.

The eighth standard students Gowrishankar, Surya and Pranisha, who had appeared for the exam in January, will be entitled to ₹1,000 per month until they complete their higher secondary education.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Parent-Teacher-Association and the School Management Committee conducted a function to felicitate the teachers and students.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US