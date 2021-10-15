Coimbatore

‘Govt. has taken several steps for skill development’

The Centre has taken a plethora of initiatives in the area of skill training and entrepreneurship, said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, Electronics, and Information Technology, on Friday.

Inaugurating virtually Skillfavs, a skill development and career guidance institute, he said India would have the largest and youngest workforce by 2030. This offered several opportunities for India to make it the skill hub. Skill development would also increase employability and income of individuals. The Centre had taken several initiatives in skill training and entrepreneurship, he said.

MK Raghavan, Kozhikode MP, highlighted the need for skill development. Skillfavs will work with educational institutes and industries to improve the employability of students. It will focus on the southern States initially.


