Coimbatore

‘Govt. has failed in combating COVID-19’

The State government has failed in combating and controlling the spread of COVID-19 virus, said Vellore Ibrahim, National Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Minorities wing.

Talking to reporters on Thursday, Mr. Ibrahim said that having failed to effectively control the spread, the DMK which promised prohibition was now keen on opening the Tasmac outlets.

Pointing out that the BJP has emerged victorious in four constituencies in the recent Assembly elections, despite predictions by opponents that the party would never win even a single seat. The victory of the BJP will go up further during the next Lok Sak Sabha elections.


