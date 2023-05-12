Govt. giving thrust to promoting tourism in the Nilgiris, says Minister

May 12, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - Gudalur

Tea and tourism are key revenue earners for the Nilgiris and the government is keen on according greater impetus to the tourism industry, said Ministser for Tourism K. Ramachandran at the inaugural of the Spices Show at the Morning Star School here on Friday.

The Minister said 22 lakh tourists visited the Nilgiris last year. It brought in a revenue of ₹2,200 crore, benefiting cab drivers, roadside vendors and hoteliers. The government was giving thrust to the tourism industry in the district. It had identified 350 places for parking of vehicles and the police were working on these sites.

While ₹165 crore central funding was earmarked to develop Mamallapuram, ₹100 crore was being spent on Kotagiri, Coonoor, Udhagamandalam and Gudalur. The Minister clarified that the entry fee of ₹10 for the Spices Show was not to make money, but to enumerate the visitors and plan the future shows. The money collected would be used to create infrastructure.

District Collector S.P. Amrith appreciated the departments and private players who had set up stalls. He said 12,000 ration cardholders in Gudalur and Pandalur had been allocated additional three litres of kerosene each a month and this came into immediate effect.

Horticulture stall with clay replicas of Bomman and Bellie of Oscar winning Elephant Whisperers and five tribal stalls that showcased and sold spices and the Gudalur Municipality’s giant size fish made of confiscated plastic bottles numbering 5,000 attracted the visitors.