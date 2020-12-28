Govt. gives approval for jewellery cluster

The State government has approved and recommended to the Central government a common facility project for goldsmiths in Coimbatore.
S.M. Kamal Hasan, president of Coimbatore Goldsmiths' Association, told The Hindu the ₹15.3-crore project was expected to benefit nearly one lakh goldsmiths in Coimbatore city. The common facility centre would have machinery for the entire jewellery making process - from melting gold to hallmarking. The government would purchase the machinery for the project.
“We expect the Central government to approve the project next month,” he said.
The State government would give 10 % of the project cost (₹ 1.5 crore) and the goldsmiths invested in land and building. Their contribution would be ₹ 2 crore. The Centre would invest ₹10.5 crore.
A company called Coimbatore Goldsmith Jewellery Private Limited was formed two years ago for the project. The building construction works were on and it was expected to be completed in three months. The facility was likely to be commissioned in June, he said.
Mr. Hasan said the demand for jewellery was currently down and was expected to pick up after Pongal. The main source of bullion for the manufacturers here was the United Kingdom. With the spread of COVID-19 in the U.K., gold supply was affected. Further, the public also preferred to invest in bars and coins rather than jewellery.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath