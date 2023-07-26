Govt. Girls High School in Mettupalayam lacks proper toilet facilities, parent to stage protest today

July 26, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A parent of a student of the Mettupalayam Government Girls High School located in Ward 16 of the municipality plans to take out a ‘begging’ protest on Thursday to collect money to repair the poorly maintained toilets of the school.

Father of a Class XI student and coordinator of Namma Mettupalayam, an NGO, S. Basha (47), who plans to stage the protest, said, “there are 18 toilets in the school that are not properly maintained. Half of the toilets do not even have doors. As a result, some students take frequent leaves, and a few even dropout.”.

“The toilets have become unusable due to poor maintenance. This issue could lead to minority community students dropping out and missing out on good education,” he said.

As the head of the Parent-Teacher Association, he claimed he had received complaints from over 20 parents in the past month regarding the same.

As per sources at the school, the septic tank in one of the two toilets allotted for 40 teachers was also broken.

Municipal Commissioner R. Amudha and Council Chairperson Mahariba Parvin of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) must take cognisance of the matter, said Mr. Basha.

Ms. Parvin said the issue came to light on Wednesday and the educational funds from the State and Central governments for improving the facilities are yet to be sanctioned.

The Commissioner did not respond despite repeated attempts.

