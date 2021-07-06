Govt. focussing on enhancing financial support for women: Minister

Krishnagiri

06 July 2021 22:08 IST

Marriage assistance scheme being revived on orders from Chief Minister, says Geetha Jeevan

Minister for Social Welfare Geetha Jeevan has said that the State government is focussing on enhancing financial support for women.

Speaking at a function to distribute welfare assistance to the tune of ₹3.20 crore to women beneficiaries under the aegis of the Ministry of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment here on Tuesday, the Minister said steps were being taken to provide income support to families headed by women.

Ms. Geetha Jeevan said with the State government announcing cash relief of ₹2,000 for transgenders during the pandemic, about 254 transgenders in Krishnagiri district would receive ₹2,000 directly credited to their bank accounts.

About 510 women from 10 panchayat union were issued with marriage assistance worth ₹1.27 crore and marriage gold totalling 4080 grams at a cumulative cost of ₹1.92 crore.

She also said as part of the government’s measures, special schemes were designed for women, transgenders in the form of marriage support. Earlier, the Minister also inspected the Integrated Women’s Service Centre at the government headquarters hospital and interacted with the officials.

The Minister speaking on the sidelines of the function, said the marriage assistance scheme was put in the back-burner for lack of funds during the last three years by the previous AIADMK government. It has been revived under the orders of the Chief Minister.

The minister said the marriage assistance scheme was first implemented in 1989 under the then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. The scheme that began with ₹5,000 as marriage assistance was increased to ₹25,000 in 2009. Later, during the previous government, gold for marriage was introduced with four grams and later increased to eight grams.

However, no funds were released to implement the scheme. Over three lakh petitions were pending before the government. The Chief Minister directed the immediate release of funds to the beneficiaries, Ms. Jeevan said.

Similarly, the corpus for families with two girl children that entailed a one-time deposit to the bank accounts of children till they attained maturity was still to be released to the families. There were 23,000 beneficiaries, whose deposited amount have attained maturity but were yet to be released. The government will expedite the release of the deposited amount to the families, the Minister said.

Earlier, in Dharmapuri, the Minister disbursed welfare benefits to the tune of ₹ 80.64 lakh to 150 beneficiaries.

Incidentally, all AIADMK MLAs, including former Minister K.P. Anbalagan shared the stage with the Minister, where the marriage assistance was distributed.