Govt. failed to take precautions ahead of Cauvery floods: EPS

‘Ministers did not visit the affected places or people’

Former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inspected the flood-affected areas at Komarapalayam on Saturday and accused the DMK government of failure to take precautions to safeguard people from the floods.

Mr. Palaniswami, along with former Ministers P. Thangamani and K.C. Karuppannan, inspected the affected areas and distributed welfare assistance to the flood victims.

Addressing the affected people, Mr. Palaniswami said Mr. Thangamani provided the flood-affected people with a place to stay and food. “He is doing what a government should do. Whether in power or not, the AIADMK is working for the welfare of people,” he said. The DMK government gave no immediate aid to the affected people and its Ministers did not visit the place, he said.

Speaking to reporters, he said that due to the floods in the Cauvery, 278 homes were affected at Komarapalayam and 328 homes were affected at Pallipalayam. In Erode district, 275 homes were affected at Bhavani, 50 homes at Chandrapatti and 40 homes at Kodumudi.

The flood in the Kollidam had inundated 300 acres of paddy in Ariyalur district, he said, and the Revenue Department had failed to take precautions though the Cauvery was in spate for five days. No Ministers visited the affected areas or the flood victims. No proper amenities were provided to those sheltered in camps, Mr. Palaniswami said.

He listed the projects that were started by the AIADMK to save rainwater and implemented slowly by the DMK government. Among them were the Athikadavu-Avinashi project, which was to have been completed in March this year.

When asked about the issue of underweight Aavin milk packets, Mr. Palaniswami said this was a case of scientific corruption, and the DMK was well known for it.