June 28, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The government exhibition that was on the Prison Grounds in Gandhipuram area from May 13 concluded on Tuesday, fetching a total revenue of ₹30.69 lakh.

In a release, Collector Kranti Kumar Pati said that 1,77,742 adults and 40,303 children visited the expo that had an entry fee of ₹15 for adults and ₹10 for children. The expo had 27 government stalls and six quasi government stalls.

