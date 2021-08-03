Govt. Erode Medical College and Hospital needs an upgrade: MP

Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan has urged the State government to upgrade the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai into a multi-speciality hospital.

In a letter to Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian, Mr. Subbarayan said the hospital at present functioned as an exclusive COVID-19 treatment centre and people from many districts utilised the service. The hospital is located on 200 acres and upgrading it would serve the people better.

The services of 200 workers, including housekeeping staff and security guards, were outsourced from April 17, 2020. The private company that recruited the workers should pay them ₹ 490 a day. But, the workers were paid less than ₹ 300 a day and there was delay in payment of wages. The letter said that after the intervention of the district administration, the company agreed to pay ₹ 490 a day. But, it failed to implement the revised wages so far, the letter said.

The letter said that the Government Order (2D) No: 24 dated March 2, 2018 had fixed ₹ 625 a day as minimum wages for workers in hospitals.

The order should be modified so that contract workers also got the minimum wage. The letter also said that Provident Fund and ESI detected from the workers’ wages were yet to be deposited to their account. Hence, steps should be taken to ensure that the deducted money was paid to the workers’ accounts.