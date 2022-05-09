Govt. employees stage demonstration

May 09, 2022 19:33 IST

The Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association staged a demonstration here on Monday demanding restoration of old pension scheme, regularisation of pay scale for workers employed on stipends and term employment for various welfare schemes.

The employees also demanded restoration of leave benefits that were suspended during the pandemic. The indefinite suspension of compensatory leaves and other leaves citing COVID-19 must be revoked and leaves should be restored to the government employees. The association also demanded 3% hike in dearness allowance, filling of over 4 lakh vacancies in various departments and conversion of 41-day suspension of road workers as work and pay days.