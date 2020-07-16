Govt. doctors protest against transfer

Eight doctors working at the Coonoor Government Hospital staged a protest against their sudden transfer to other government medical facilities in the district.
According to officials, the orders were issued following the instruction of the Nilgiris Collector J. Innocent Divya. The move had come following complaints from the public about shortcomings in the quality of healthcare at the hospital, after a voice recording of a person, who was allegedly being treated at the hospital went viral on the mobile messaging applications. The patient complained about the lack of quality healthcare.
An official from the Health Department refused to confirm whether the decision was taken as a result of the message, but did confirm that it was based on the Collector’s instruction. The doctors were transferred to hospitals in Gudalur and Pandalur.
On Thursday, the eight doctors staged a dharna at the Coonoor Government Hospital and refused transfer to their new posts.
Later, a meeting was held between the doctors and the district administration and their transfer orders were rescinded. “The orders have already been cancelled and they are back to work also,” said the official.
A doctor at the hospital tested positive for COVID-19 and is being treated at the ESI hospital in Coimbatore. “The doctor had mild symptoms and when tested, his swab samples returned positive,” an official said.
