Govt. distributes Forest Rights titles to tribal people in Udumalpet

Information and Publicity Minister M.P. Saminathan and Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj distributing titles to Kurumalai and Kuzhipatti residents near Udumalpet in Tiruppur district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The State government has distributed Individual Forest Rights titles to the residents of two tribal settlements in Udumalpet taluk in Tiruppur district on Monday.

Minister of Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan distributed the Individual Forest Rights titles under Forest Rights Act to the 124 tribal people residing in Kurumalai and Kuzhipatti settlements near Udumalpet. He also distributed employment development subsidies to 102 beneficiaries and old age pension orders to 13 persons in the settlements.

According to a release, Mr. Saminathan said, “Tribal people must send their children to schools, so that they can get the subsidies given by Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department to start business.” He also stressed the importance of women self-help groups among tribal people and listed the schemes implemented for the welfare of tribal people.

The Minister also inaugurated bus services from Thalivaaikal to Ponnalamman Kovil and said steps would be taken to make all the government benefits reach people. Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Tiruppur Collector S. Vineeth and other government officials were present.