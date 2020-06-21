‘Govt. considering setting up cattle shandies in rural areas’

Tiruppur

21 June 2020 23:14 IST

Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan said that the State government will consider setting up cattle shandies in rural areas.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the Kudimaramathu works at villages in Kangeyam block recently, Mr. Radhakrishnan said that most of the cattle shandies are located in urban areas. They have not been reopened yet to avoid overcrowding and spread of COVID-19, he said.

Kudimaramathu scheme

A total of 132 works under the Kudimaramathu scheme are being carried out in Tiruppur district at at cost of ₹ 13.93 crore. Nearly 1.3 hectares of agricultural land would be benefited in Udumalpet, Madathukulam, Dharapuram, Palladam and Kangeyam blocks, the Minister said.

