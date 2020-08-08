Govt. comes to the aid of defunct societies

After giving a three-month breather to registered societies to conduct annual general body meeting, the State Government has once again come to the rescue of the societies; this time to the defunct societies though.

Earlier, in an order, the Government had extended by three months the time period for registered societies to conduct annual general body in view of extraordinary circumstances prevailing due to COVID-19 pandemic.

It had also said that the societies now had time till December end to conduct the meeting.

In another order related to the societies, the Government had said that the defunct societies could now approach the registrar of the district concerned if the period of condonation was less than 10 years and the Inspector General of Registration if it was 10 to 20 years and the Government for period over 20 years.

The latest order enhances the power of the district registrar by seven years – from three to 10, and the Inspector General of Registration by 15 years from five to 20 years.

The move was aimed at helping defunct societies get their act together to revive the society at the district level.

Welcoming the move, consumer activist K. Kathirmathiyon said this would help defunct societies renew their membership and thereby make use of their immovable assets and operate bank accounts.

The Government had, however, disallowed the demand for holding virtual annual general body meeting. Citing the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Rules, it said as it was mandatory for the members to be present and vote at the meeting, holding of virtual meeting was disallowed and that would require an amendment to the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act.