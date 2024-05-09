Govt. colleges anticipate assent for start of new courses through a G.O. during June

Heads of government arts and science colleges are hopeful that a Government Order would be issued for start of new courses, during the Assembly session expected next month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The students who will be securing admissions through the ongoing process for the available courses in the colleges of their choice will still be able to apply for the new courses that would suit their aptitude, according to the college heads.

In the event of the sanction of new programmes in the coming months, the college heads will initially be looking for faculty for the additional programmes through transfers and deputations. Delivering the course content for the first-year students will inevitably be a challenge. In any case, before the start of the subsequent academic year, the teacher requirements will be fulfilled through posting of guest lecturers, T. Veeramani, Principal, Government Arts College for Women at Puliakulam in the city, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A number of colleges have applied for sanction of PG programmes for the existing UG programmes. Students completing final year at the government colleges in Mettupalayam, Pollachi and Thondamuthur in Coimbatore district and those at Palladam, Avinashi and Kangayam that were started in recent years have been voicing their requirement for start of PG programmes to continue pursuing higher education.

Meanwhile, there has been overwhelming student patronage for the admission facilitation centres being operated by the government arts and science colleges to facilitate online application process since May 6, college heads say.

The admission facilitation centres at the government colleges have been handling hundreds of students every day for fulfilling the online process. These centres are enabling students to remit the application fee through debit card/ credit card/ net banking/ UPI. They are also given the option of paying the amount through bank demand draft drawn in the name of the Director, Directorate of Collegiate Education, Chennai - 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Application fee is ₹48, and the registration fee ₹2. For SC/ST students, there is no application fee. Admission will be given only based on Plus Two marks and as per Tamilnadu Government Communal Reservation, as per the admission guidelines

The colleges have deployed faculty to assist the students datewise and subject-wise, till May 16. The Government Arts College, Coimbatore, has posted 10 staff members for enabling students seeking admission.

As the State Government had announced that the UG admission process for 2024-25 will be carried only through online platform (www.tngasa.in), the applicants, particularly those from rural parts are flocking the government colleges to avail themselves of the utility of admission facilitation centres, R. Ulagi, Principal, Government Arts and Science College, Coimbatore, said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.