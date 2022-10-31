Govt. college in Rasipuram cuts trees on premises without taking permission

The Hindu Bureau
October 31, 2022 18:49 IST

The trees that were felled at Thiruvalluvar Government Arts College at Rasipuram in Namakkal. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Revenue Department officials in Rasipuram on Monday found that 19 trees were cut without seeking permission from the authorities concerned at Thiruvalluvar Government Arts College.

The college spread over 25 acres is covered by hundreds of trees.

Students accused that the college administration had cut down more than 50 trees during the weekend and sold them without obtaining permission from the departments concerned.

Following the information, revenue and forest department officials visited the college and calculated the trees that were cut down.

College Principal (in-charge) S. Bangaru said that considering the safety of the students as snakes and poisonous insects enter into classrooms and bathrooms, we have cleaned the bushes and cut down some branches of trees that covered CCTV cameras and over-head electric cables.

Revenue officials said that a total of 8.1 tonnes of cut down trees were sold for ₹ 9,120 and the amount was handed over to the parents’ teachers’ association of the college. The reason, like the safety of students, may be acceptable. But cutting down trees without proper permission is not acceptable. We have provided the details to the higher officials and they have to take a final call, officials pointed out.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
