Govt. Arts College to remain shut till Thursday

Students of the Government Arts College here have been asked to stay at home till Thursday after one of the staff tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

Principal of the college M. Easwaramurthy said the person had stopped coming to the college prior to testing positive for COVID-19. “We are not sure if he got infected after coming in contact with someone in the college or somewhere outside the campus,” said Mr. Easwaramurthy.

A total of 153 staff working in the college, including the principal, have had throat and nasal swabs collected to test for COVID-19. All staff members as well as people who could have come into contact with the person have been tested, added Mr. Easwaramurthy.

As the results of the samples collected from the staff have yet to be returned, the college has been closed down and is being completely disinfected.

Students have been asked to attend classes online till Thursday, officials confirmed.