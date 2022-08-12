Govt. Arts College students stage sit-in protest at Coimbatore Collectorate

Following the row at the Government Arts College here on Thursday over the reinstatement of a professor who was accused of sexual harassment by teachers, the students, who were studying under his guidance, staged a sit-in protest at the Collectorate on Friday.

P. Aruna, a Ph.D research student in the Tamil department, along with three other students, protested against the harassment charges levelled by the faculty against professor P. Ramesh.

The students said the faculty was discriminating against Mr. Ramesh based on caste and that professor A. Rajarajeswari, who was Aruna's former research guide, had falsely said that Aruna belonged to the same caste as Mr. Ramesh.

After talks with the police, the students submitted a petition to the Collector stating that Mr. Ramesh was accused falsely. Collector G.S Sameeran said the issue would be forwarded to the collegiate education department for inquiry.

