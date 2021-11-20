Govt. Arts College HoD arrested for misbehaving with student

The Race Course police on Friday arrested the Head of the Department (HoD) of Business Administration at the Government Arts College, Coimbatore, on charges of harassing a girl student.

Police sources said that the accused, P.N. Raghunathan (42), allegedly drove to Tiruppur district to hand over two record notebooks to the 19-year-old student earlier this year.

He had allegedly misbehaved with her in the car then and threatened her not to reveal the incident.

Based on her complaint, the Race Course police booked Raghunathan under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 365 (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 506(2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) along with Section 4 (Penalty for harassment of woman) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act and arrested him on Friday.

On Thursday, members of the Students’ Federation of India and the college students petitioned District Collector G.S. Sameeran demanding action against the HoD.

They alleged that the accused had also sent inappropriate private messages to some of the women students in the college.