Govt. Arts College for Women to postpone start of new programmes to 2023-24

May 06, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST

COIMBATORE: The Government Arts and Science College for Women at Puliyakulam will have to wait for a year to start new UG and PG programmes, due to inadequate building infrastructure.

The College that began functioning in 2020-21 will see through its first batch of students graduating in five programmes: B.A. Tamil Literature, B.A. English Literature, B.Com., B.Sc. Mathematics, and B.Sc. Computer Science, at the end of this academic session.

“The existing buildings on the premises of a defunct Corporation School used for start of the college have been utilised optimally. The new building under construction is expected to be completed well in time before June 2024, for start of new UG and PG programmes,” T. Veeramani, the principal, said.

Basement work for the new building with 20 classrooms at an expenditure of ₹13 crore has been completed at present.

“We plan to start B.Sc. programmes in Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology, and B.A. in Psychology and History from the 2024-25 session. Besides, the existing UG departments will be upgraded with post-graduate programmes,” Prof. Veeramani said.

The existing strength of a little over 650 students will be doubled with the start of new programmes for 2024-25 session.

“There is substantial space on the 3.25-acre campus for construction of more buildings for start of more programmes in future,” Prof. Veeramani said. There was overwhelming demand from the Parent-Teacher Association for ramping up student intake with launch of more UG programmes and start of PG programmes, he said.