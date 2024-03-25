ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. Arts College for Women in Coimbatore submits proposal for 10 new programmes from 2024-25

March 25, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tamil Nadu Bureau

Addition of a new building has put the Government Arts and Science College for Women at Puliakulam in Coimbatore city in a position to offer five new PG programmes. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

With a new building in place, the Government Arts and Science College at Puliakulam in Coimbatore has applied for start of Post-Graduate programmes for the five existing Undergraduate programmes, in addition to five new UG programmes.

The only government arts and science college for women in the city now has a student strength of 718 enrolled in B.A. programmes in Tamil and English, B.Sc. programmes in Mathematics and Computer Science, and B.Com.

One batch of UG students have already passed out from the college that started functioning from 2020-21 academic session. PG programmes for the existing courses is a felt need, according to Principal T. Veeramani.

The college has also applied for start of new UG programmes in Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Psychology and Economics.

Barring Psychology, the other new UG programmes will be offered in Tamil medium. “The idea is to enable students to benefit from the State government’s 2020 notification reserving 20% of all the government jobs to the candidates belong to the Tamil Medium,” Prof. Veeramani said.

Finishing touches are being given to the new building constructed at ₹13.5 crore. The building will be handed over to the college after completion of the works by June.

Sanction of the new programmes would take the student strength beyond 1,000 for the 2024-25 session, and there would an increase year-on-year, the Principal said.

