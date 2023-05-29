ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. Arts College, Coimbatore, fills 99 special quota seats on day one of admission counselling

May 29, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Government Arts College (Autonomous), Coimbatore, began admission process on Monday by filling 99 special quota seats.

Forty three seats were filled under sports quota, and 46 under differently abed quota, besides one NCC quota and nine seats under ex-servicemen and defence personnel quota. The candidates made their choice out of 23 UG programmes in shift 1 and II. The total intake for first year is 1,433.

General quota counselling for Commerce, Commerce with Computer Applications, Commerce with International Business, and Business Administration will take place on June 1. On the following day, seats in Computer Science, Information Technology, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Statistics, Botany, Zoology, Geography, Geology and Psychology will be filled.

On June 3, the admission counselling will be for filling seats in Political Science, Economics, History, Public Administration, Defence Studies, and Travel Management Programme.

The final day counselling on June 5 will be for Tamil and English.

