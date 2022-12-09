Govt. allots ₹19.84 crore to re-lay 138 roads in Coimbatore Corporation: Senthilbalaji

December 09, 2022 05:44 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The State government has sanctioned funds to the tune of ₹ 19.84 crore to re-lay 138 roads within the limits of the Coimbatore Corporation, said Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji here on Friday.

Mr. Senthilbalaji said a Government Order for the works of the 138 roads was released on Thursday, based on the instruction of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. The works would commence after calling and finalising tenders.

Purportedly referring to the Opposition MLAs, the Minister alleged that some people had complained of poor condition of roads in Coimbatore and demanded their repair.

“They have placed demands to lay roads which they did not lay [during their regime],” said Mr. Senthilbalaji after attending the White Coat Ceremony of the first year MBBS of the Coimbatore Medical College, Peelamedu.

The Minister said funds to the tune of ₹ 211 crore was already sanctioned by the DMK government for road works in the Coimbatore Corporation. Most of the works were going to be completed soon.

In addition, the government also allotted a special fund of ₹200 crore for Coimbatore, of which ₹26 crore was already released for various works. The total funds would be released before March. He claimed that it was the first time the State government released such a special fund for the Corporation. He alleged that the AIADMK government spent public funds of the Corporation for the Vellalore bus terminus project though it had announced allotting 50% of funds with the remaining 50% of funds as loan.

Roads that were not laid during the AIADMK regime would be laid based on the demands from different quarters including the public and the trade, he said.